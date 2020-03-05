Crime Blotter: Stolen Purse, Stolen Backpack, and Unprovoked Assault

BROWNSVILLE — Friday, February 14, around 2:30 p.m., a 14-year-old boy met two men on the 5th floor of an apartment building at 414 Sutter Avenue after communicating on Facebook. One of the men took out a knife and they stole the victim’s backpack, iPhone, and $200 before fleeing the location. There were no injuries reported. The investigation is ongoing.

FORT GREENE — Friday, February 21 around 10:45 p.m., a man followed a woman, as she walked Rockwell place near Fulton Street. The man yelled at the 28-year-old victim outside 79 Rockwell Place and struck her in the back of the head with a bag containing unknown objects. The suspect then fled in an unknown direction. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Police say the suspect is an adult male of dark complexion, approximately 5’9″ tall, with a medium build; he was last seen wearing black sneakers, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and pants. The victim and suspect did not know each other.

MAPLETON — Monday, March 2 just after 2:00 p.m., a 51-year-old woman was shopping inside a ShopRite at 1080 McDonald Avenue when a woman stole her purse from a shopping cart.

The suspect fled towards 20th Avenue. The purse had the victim’s cell phone, credit cards, glasses, and other personal items. The investigation is ongoing.

