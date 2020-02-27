Crime Blotter: Bank Robbery, Pizza Man Assaulted, and Man Pushed onto Subway Tracks

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT — Wednesday, February 26, just after 3:30 p.m. a man entered Chase Bank at 975 Bedford Avenue and handed a note to a teller. The teller did as the note said, and the suspect left the bank with $1,000. No injuries were reported. Investigation is ongoing.

BROWNSVILLE/EAST NEW YORK — On Saturday, February 8, around 10 p.m., a man pushed a 27 year-old male victim on the Manhattan bound “C” train platform inside the Broadway-East New York A/C subway station. The suspect pushed the victim onto the train tracks as the train left the station. EMS responded and transported the victim to Woodhull Hospital where he required seven stitches on his head from the impact of the fall.

BUSHWICK — On Friday, February 14, just before 5 p.m. a 24-year-old male victim was walking on the sidewalk in front of 10 Cornelia Street. A group of unidentified men came from behind him, pushed him against a fence, and punched the victim. They demanded his property and fled with the victim’s cell phone. The victim sustained minor pain and swelling but refused medical attention. The investigation is ongoing.

EAST NEW YORK — On Sunday, February 23 just before 1:00 a.m., in front of NYCHA’s Louis Heaton Pink Houses at 1259 Loring Avenue, a 21-year-old pizza delivery man was attempting to deliver pizzas, when two unidentified men refused to pay.

When the victim then went to enter his vehicle, the men attacked him from behind. During the fight, the victim fell into the street and was run over by another vehicle. The two suspects fled into the building and the vehicle’s driver remained on scene.

The victim sustained internal injuries, facial bruising and injuries to his mouth and teeth. He was taken to Kings County Hospital in a serious condition, and is now stable.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.