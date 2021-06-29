Council Member Farah Louis Expected to Recover After Car Crash

East Flatbush Council Member Farah Louis was taken to the hospital after she was involved in a car crash early Monday morning. She is expected to fully recover.

Council Member Farah Louis Joins at an unveiling of a statue of George Floyd at the Flatbush Junction in June 2021. (Image: John McCarten/New York City Council)

East Flatbush Council Member Farah Louis was taken to the hospital after she was involved in a car crash early Monday morning. She is expected to fully recover.

The crash occurred in the vicinity of Kings Highway and Avenue J at about 7:10am on Monday, according to police.

A 32-year-old man was riding a motorcycle southbound on Kings Highway when he collided with Louis’ 2012 Nissan Versa, which was traveling eastbound on Avenue J. Louis was transported to Beth Israel Hospital for minor injuries, police said. The motorcyclist, who was not identified, was transported to Brookdale Hospital where he is listed in critical condition with head trauma.

In a statement posted on social media Tuesday, Louis’ office wrote that the Council Member “was hospitalized following the incident, but is expected to make a full recovery and return to work as soon as possible.”

“Louis’ office remains open and accessible for constituent services,” the statement said. “The Council Member thanks her colleagues, friends and neighbors for the outpouring of support that she has received over the last 24 hours.”

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing by the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad.

Louis represents Brooklyn’s 45th Council District, which includes portions of Flatbush, Midwood, Flatlands, East Flatbush and Marine Park. Unofficial results from last week’s Democratic primary election show Louis is likely to win re-election to the Council seat.