Cop Who Aggresively Pushed Protestor Was Arrested & Charged

BARCLAYS CENTER – The cop who aggressively pushed a young woman at a protest when she asked him why she had to back up, turned himself in, and was charged.

On the evening of May 29, at around 8:44 p.m., a video went viral on Twitter that showed 28-year-old Vincent D’Andraia, a cop from the 73rd Precinct, pushing 20-year-old Dounya Zayer to the ground during a protest near the Barclays Center. According to Zayer, she soon had a seizure, suffered a concussion, and was taken to the hospital. In the video, the cop can be heard calling Zayer a “bitch.”

Update: Got her permission with a fuck yeah. The cop pushed her so hard at Barclays & she flung back. She is tiny. Now she’s in the ER after a serious seizure. I’m waiting for updates but have to wait outside because of COVID-19. Please keep my protest sister in your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/MqV0QJ0D8h — Whitney Hu 胡安行 – #DefundTheNYPD #AbolishPolice (@whitney_hu) May 30, 2020

On Friday, June 5, D’Andraia was suspended without pay. Eary today morning, he turned himself in. He was arrested and charged with two counts of assault, attempted assault, menacing, and harassment. He is the first New York City police officer to face charges over his conduct during the protests, the NY Times reported.

“I fully support the long-held American tradition of non-violent protest. As District Attorney, I cannot tolerate the use of excessive force against anyone exercising this Constitutionally guaranteed right,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement. “This is especially true of those who are sworn to protect us and uphold the law. I am deeply troubled by this unnecessary assault. We will now seek to hold this defendant accountable.”

Another cop who opened a moving car door into protesters has been placed on modified duty. Police Commissioner said in a statement:

“On Friday, May 29, the door of an unmarked NYPD vehicle was opened on a street in Brooklyn, striking a protestor. IAB has concluded its investigation and the officer is currently on modified duty. This case has been referred to the Department Advocate for disciplinary action.”