Two Teens Shot in Coney Island

CONEY ISLAND — Two teenage boys were shot in front of a deli last night in Coney Island.

On Monday, December 23, on the corner of Neptune Avenue and West 31st Street, two 16-year-old boys were shot around 9 p.m., cops said.

The two victims said they heard shots and immediately felt pain and both received graze wounds, cops said. One of the teens had a bullet graze his face, while the other was shot in the leg. The boys were transported to the Lutheran Medical Center in Brooklyn and are being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

The unknown male suspect was wearing a red jacket, cops said.

Cops said the teens are highly uncooperative and are not providing any background information. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.