Man Shot on Christmas in South Williamsburg

SOUTH WILLIAMSBURG — A young man was shot three times on a subway train early on Christmas day.
A 26-year-old man was shot three times on a Manhattan-bound M train around 12:35 a.m. on Wednesday, December 25. The suspect opened fire at the victim, wounding him in the right shoulder and twice in the back, cops said.
The suspect boarded the train at Flushing Avenue, the NY Daily News reported. The conductors then stopped at the Lorimer Street subway stop on the border of Williamsburg and Bedford-Stuyvesant, where the shooter managed to flee.
The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is in serious condition, but is expected to survive.
The police currently do not have a narrative or a description of the suspect; the shooting is currently under investigation.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.
