Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Home With Delivery or Takeout From Brooklyn’s Irish Spots

To start, we’d like to wish you all a Happy St. Patrick’s Day and wish you well.

Most Brooklyn neighborhoods are an eerie sight today. With most things closed, sidewalks and stores are increasingly empty as people start to practice social distancing. New York’s restaurants and bars will be among those hit hardest by the pandemic closures and will need all the support the community can muster, especially on holidays like today.

So, Skype a few friends. Order up a Guinness and corned beef from your favorite neighborhood haunt. Wear green. We’ve gathered up eight of our favorite bars for St. Patrick’s Day that are still open for delivery and pick-up. Enjoy, and most importantly, stay safe.

2926 Avenue S, between Nostrand Avenue and E. 29th Street.

Get Irish classics like corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie, and lamb stew for delivery or take-out all day from Buckley’s. In addition to those specials, they’ll be offering their full menu. Call them at (718)998-4222 to order.

215 Prospect Park West between 16th street and Prospect Park West.

Farrell’s in Windsor Terrace is offering takeout service on St. Patrick’s Day care packages, with containers and sandwiches. They also have long-sleeved St. Patrick’s Day shirts available for sale.

5721 4th Avenue, between 57th and 58th streets.

Irish Haven is delivering six-packs and cases of beer for free to Sunset Park and Bay Ridge. They’re requiring a $20 minimum, but say that it’ll be “cheaper than any corner store.” Text them at (917)399-5928 for availability.

39 5th Avenue, between Dean and Bergen streets.

McMahon’s is offering pick-up for their corned beef and cabbage dinner special, as well as the rest of their full menu. Chow down on Irish egg rolls, bangers and mash, and a full Irish breakfast. They’re open from 12:00pm-7:00pm daily, for now.

62 Court Street, between Livingston and Joralemon streets.

O’Keefe’s of Brooklyn Heights is offering delivery and take-out from 11:00am-8:00pm. For the holiday, they’re serving corned beef and cabbage, as well as offering bottles and cans of beer to-go with your order. “We look forward to getting through this together and our best wishes go out to the entire community,” they wrote on their Instagram. For pick-up and takeout, you can reach them at (718)855-8751, or order delivery via Uber Eats.

9023 3rd Avenue, between 90th and 91st streets.

Pipin’s of Bay Ridge is doing delivery and curbside pickup from 12:00 pm-9:00 pm today. Try some honey-dipped fried chicken, a pub steak sandwich, or some thick potato skins. Orders above $50 will receive a 20% discount. Call them at (718)833-1183 to place your order.

9510 3rd Avenue, between 95th and 96th streets.

From 12:00 pm-10:00 pm, The Wicked Monk is offering delivery and pick-up on their entire menu. Enjoy dishes like Dublin crab cakes, mini shepherd’s pie, and Guinness-braised short ribs. For the holiday, they’ll also have a traditional special corned beef and cabbage. You can reach them at (347)497-5152 to order or with any questions.

1707 Sheepshead Bay Road, between Voorhies Avenue and Shore Parkway.

Wheeler’s is offering their annual corned beef dinner and sandwiches for delivery, take-out, and curbside pickup today. You can reach them at (718)646-9320 for more information and to place your order.