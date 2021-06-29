Carroll Gardens Teacher Who Created Virtual Classroom Site Wins $25K Award

A special education teacher in Carroll Gardens who used his self-taught coding skills to improve his students’ virtual learning experience has won a $25,000 award for “teaching excellence.”

FLAG Award Brooklyn Grand Prize Winner Andrew Chiappetta and finalist Malika Johnson-Willis outside the Brooklyn New School. (Image: FLAG Award)

Andrew Chiappetta, who teaches second graders at the Brooklyn New School, was one of five grand prize winners of the FLAG Award for Teaching Excellence, which recognizes extraordinary public school educators. Chiappetta and four other teachers—one from each of New York City’s five boroughs—were given $25,000 in cash for personal use, plus $10,000 each to their schools for arts education initiatives.