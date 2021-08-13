Call The Library For A Story or A Poem

Did you know you could call the Brooklyn Public Library and listen to a short story?

The program started last May as a way to connect with patrons that could not access the library's virtual programming while the branches were closed during the pandemic. Every day by noon, the library posts new stories and poems, picked and read by its staff across the borough.

While normally you'd hear the voice of a local librarian, next week's lineup is star studded, so you may wish to dial in for a special treat:

Monday August 16

Grammy and Academy Award nominated singer songwriter Patty Smyth will be reading The Tale of the Mandarin Duck: A Modern Fable by Bette Midler.

Tuesday August 17

Singer, songwriter, director and Emmy-nominated actressRhonda Ross, with her 11-year-old son, Raif-Henok, will be reading Sing to the Moon by Nansubuga Nagadya Isdahl.

Wednesday August 18

Award-winning singer songwriter Sophie Auster, reading How to Tell A True Princess from The Yellow Fairy Book edited by Andrew Lang.

Thursday August 19

Musician Lauren Monroe will be reading her book The Adventures of Josie Stardust, a children’s series is named after her daughter, that features stories of healing and empowerment for children.

Friday August 20

January Jane, an alternative pop trio, will be singing Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star. The Library promises their specially created version of the lullaby will delight parents and children alike.

Dial 718 230-2283 and pick 1 for children's story, 2 for a poem, 3 for a young adult story, 4 for a story read in a language other than English. New stories are posted each day by noon.