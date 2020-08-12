Cab Driver Allegedly Rapes 12-Year-Old Girl In The Back Of His Car

BEDFORD STUYVESANT – A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped in the back of a livery cab by the driver two days ago.

On Monday, August 10 at around 6 p.m., a girl was visiting her grandma’s home near the corner of Myrtle and Carlton Avenues. She was there to pick up her bike, the Daily News reported. Her parents then called a livery cab service to drive her home, which is near Ralph Avenue and Fulton Street.

According to the NYPD, at some point during the trip, the driver, 32-year-old Rafael Martinez, allegedly parked the car, allegedly entered the backseat where the girl was sitting, and raped her, before driving her home.

Parents took the girl to Woodhull Hospital later that night. Martinez, a Cypress Hills resident, was arrested yesterday and was charged with rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse, endangering the welfare of a child, menacing, and assault.