VIDEO: Masked Gunman Shoots Bodega Worker in the Face, Flees with Cash

BROWNSVILLE — A Brownsville bodega employee was shot in the face during an armed robbery in early January.

On Friday, January 10, around 9.30 p.m., inside of a bodega named Smoke Shop & Grocery located at 9702 Church Avenue in Brownsville, a masked man approached the 28-year-old counter employee, displayed a gun, and demanded money, cops said.

The male fired one shot at the victim that struck him above the right eyebrow.

After the shot, the injured victim complied and put around $200 of cash in a black plastic bag. The male fled the scene eastbound on Church Avenue.

The victim suffered a laceration above his right eyebrow and was treated and released from Brookdale Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. The suspect is a Black man, of medium complexion. Watch video of incident below, viewer discretion is advised.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.