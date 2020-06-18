Brownsville Shooting Leaves One Dead

BROWNSVILLE – A 47-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times last night.
On Wednesday, June 17 at around 9:06 p.m., cops found a 47-year-old man on Osborn Street near Thatford Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead. A motorist passing the shooting was also struck by flying glass after a bullet struck the window of his vehicle, AMNY reported.
The victim’s name has not yet been released. As of today, the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
