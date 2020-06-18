Brownsville Shooting Leaves One Dead

BROWNSVILLE – A 47-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times last night.

On Wednesday, June 17 at around 9:06 p.m., cops found a 47-year-old man on Osborn Street near Thatford Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead. A motorist passing the shooting was also struck by flying glass after a bullet struck the window of his vehicle, AMNY reported.

The victim’s name has not yet been released. As of today, the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.