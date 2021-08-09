Brooklyn Democrats Nominate a Diverse Slate of Supreme Court Candidates
The seven nominees chosen by the Kings County Democratic Party to fill open bench seats on the Kings County Supreme Court are the most diverse slate of judicial candidates in the borough’s history. But most of them share a history of financial contributions to the party's chair.
