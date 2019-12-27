News

Briefly Noted: Birds, Trees, Buildings and more

Liena Zagare|

The story of Clyde of Argyle Road (Ditmas Park/New Yorker)

Why do Soviet Jews have Christmas Trees (Sheepshead Bay/Tablet)

Developer seeks zoning changes for a new building at Park Circle (Kensington/WT, YIMBY)

“Network Enhancement Fee” by Optimum irks Senator Zellnor Myrie (Daily News)

Women attacked, man threatens shooting in rash of anti-Semitic incidents, mostly in Brooklyn (ABC7/Eyewitness News)

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo vetoes:

City slaps Brooklyn building co-owned by Marty Golden with stop work order (NYPost)

More parking for Coney Island:

