Briefly Noted: Birds, Trees, Buildings and more

The story of Clyde of Argyle Road (Ditmas Park/New Yorker)
Why do Soviet Jews have Christmas Trees (Sheepshead Bay/Tablet)
Developer seeks zoning changes for a new building at Park Circle (Kensington/WT, YIMBY)
“Network Enhancement Fee” by Optimum irks Senator Zellnor Myrie (Daily News)
Women attacked, man threatens shooting in rash of anti-Semitic incidents, mostly in Brooklyn (ABC7/Eyewitness News)
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo vetoes:
- bill that would have legalized electric bikes over safety concerns. (Streetsblog)
-
bill that would promise jobs to senior NYC school bus drivers (NYDaily News)
City slaps Brooklyn building co-owned by Marty Golden with stop work order (NYPost)
More parking for Coney Island:
‼️Exciting news, Coney Island!‼️
Those parking spots we’ve been fighting for under the tracks on West Brighton Ave/West 5? They’re being installed!
Within the next several weeks, Coney Island will be up 50+ parking spots!
TY @NYC_DOT & @dianesavino for the partnership! pic.twitter.com/vbbQ5hU7kc
— Councilman Deutsch (@ChaimDeutsch) December 27, 2019
