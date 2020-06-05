Briefing 6/5: No Coronavirus-Related Deaths, Cops Beating Protestors & More

It’s finally Friday! We hope you have a lovely weekend. Remember to stay safe and keep wearing your masks outside. Here are the new numbers for today:

There were 510 new positive confirmed coronavirus cases in NYC, compared to the 513 cases from yesterday. According to new data from the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, there were no coronavirus-related deaths – the first time since March 11.

Brooklyn lawyers fear reopening cramped civil courthouse could spread coronavirus, the Daily News reported.

Cops were beating and charging after a crowd in Brooklyn last night. Council Member Brad Lander and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams intervened and urged the cops to stop.

NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson is calling on an end to the curfew. “End the curfew. Reduce the NYPD budget to invest in communities. Pass drastic police reform. Attack structural racism.”

“Black mourning bands designed to remember NYPD cops who have died from the coronavirus are being used to hide names and badge numbers of the shields of officers policing protests,” Patch reported.

June is pride month! There will be no physical march, but there is a virtual one. The NYC Pride Virtual Rally will take place on Friday, June 26 on Facebook and YouTube, NY1 reported.

Brooklynites marched 14 blocks yesterday to demand justice for Jamel Floyd, an inmate at the Metropolitan Detention Center, who died of a heart attack after correctional officers pepper-sprayed him in his cell Wednesday morning, we reported.

Cuomo said camps can reopen June 29, but programs for thousands of low-income New Yorkers might not have the funding.

Thousands of people have been marching and engaging in peaceful protests for the past week, however, not everyone who supports the message can join the marches – there is a pandemic in the city. Our neighbors have been finding other ways to show support and talk to and encourage their young kids to participate in the current movement, we reported.