Briefing 6/10: Get Tested For The Coronavirus If You’ve Been Protesting & More

There were 435 new positive confirmed coronavirus cases in NYC, compared to the 323 cases from yesterday. There were 52 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in the City, compared to the 34 deaths from yesterday.

NYC is looking at re-opening pools this summer, but there is nothing confirmed as of yet.

The State is distributing over 1 million masks, 35,000 gallons & 500,000 2-oz bottles of sanitizer to the MTA. Since May, the MTA has conducted 30,000 station cleanings & disinfections and 500,000 subway car cleanings & disinfections, the Governor announced.

If you have been protesting, PLEASE get tested! Testing is free, call 311 to find the most convenient location.

“A record number of New Yorkers sought food assistance in April during the peak of the coronavirus crisis. The city saw the largest one-month increase in participation in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in modern history,” NY1 reported.

“Starbucks has announced plans to close 400 company-owned locations while boosting ‘convenience-led formats’ — such as curbside pickup and mobile ordering — as it prepares to adapt to the new post-coronavirus reality,” the Daily News reported.

Protests at Barclays Center’s plaza have created Brooklyn’s new Town Square, we published.

A Brooklyn principal retires after battling COVID-19 for months: Here’s how his school community united to support their “Superman.”

Council Member Chaim Deutsch is aiming directly at targeted voters with an incendiary video ad, paid for by Chaim for Congress, circulating via email. It features apocalyptic images of recent looting, assaults on the NYPD, coronavirus victims’ stacked body bags, and anti-Semitic violence on the streets of Brooklyn, THE CITY reported.

We spoke to Chaplain Gareth Bryant from Bed Stuy on what it means to be Black and Muslim in America.