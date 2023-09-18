Queens-bound BQE Closures in Mid-October

Brace yourselves, folks, because we've got some road drama coming our way in mid-October.

BQE will be closed between the Atlantic Avenue entrance ramp and the Manhattan Bridge exit ramp in the Queens-bound lane. Staten Island-bound traffic will be reduced to one lane during the same period, and there will be detours on local streets as well.

Mark your calendars – it's all happening from 2 a.m. on Saturday, October 14th, to 4 a.m. on Monday, October 16th.

The closures are needed to perform repairs that are expected to extend the life of the crumbling triple-lever section of the highway. Below are more details from the city's Department of Transportation's announcement.

Additional Travel Restrictions: