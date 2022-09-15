Boro Park Gets Schooled, Park Slope Flooded and Pecking House is Packed Already

By far, the biggest news in Brooklyn this week was the tragic deaths of three children in Coney Island. They were found at the water's edge on Monday, with their mother wandering two miles away, barefoot, soaking wet, and uncommunicative. The mother has since been charged with murder for drowning her 3-month-old, 4-year-old, and 7-year-old children. There was no history of neglect in the family, cops said.

In other news, a great Szechuan hot fried chicken place opened in Park Slope. The same Park Slope where many were mopping up basements and basement apartments after Tuesday's flash floods, wondering if this is now the new normal. Brooklyn's Haredi Yeshivas were in the news, and will also have to adjust to a new normal as the result of new state regulations. Finally, after years on the lam, an alleged southern Brooklyn mobster has been returned to face a long list of charges.