Billionaire-Funded PAC Calls Progressive Candidates "Too Dangerous" in New Mailers

A political action committee (PAC) funded by prominent real estate and business executives dropped over $300,000 on mailers attacking progressive candidates as being "too dangerous for the City Council" while boosting more moderate ones.

The PAC, called Common Sense NYC, was primarily funded with $1 million from Stephen Ross, CEO of Related Companies, the real estate firm that developed Hudson Yards. Ronald Lauder, an heir to the Estée Lauder makeup company and president of the World Jewish Congress, gave another $500,000. Both are billionaires who previously supported former President Donald Trump. Other business and real estate interests have made smaller contributions, bringing the PACs total funding to just under $2 million.

All told, the group spent $331,802 on mailers in support of 15 Council candidates across the city, and attacked seven others with messages about rising crime and policing reform.

In Brooklyn, two candidates were the subject of negative mailers: Alexa Avilés, who is running for the District 38 seat in Sunset Park, and Michael Hollingsworth, who is competing for the District 35 seat in Central Brooklyn. Both are backed by the left-wing NYC Democratic Socialists of America, and have called for significant reductions to the NYPD’s budget along with other reforms to the criminal justice system.

The mailers criticize those proposals, and feature images of the candidates surrounded by stats illustrating rising citywide crime rates.

“Alexa Avilés's plan for skyrocketing crime? She wants to cut the NYPD by $3 billion!,” the District 38 mailer reads.



“Hollingsworth supports closing all jails, putting dangerous criminals back on our streets,” says the mailer for District 35.

The mailers also criticize the two candidates for supporting the decriminalization of sex work, which Common Sense NYC says would result in “exploiting women and ruining the quality of life in our neighborhood.”

Those two mailers cost $27,325 in total; Common Sense NYC spent another $6,590 on digital advertising attacking Avilés' position on police reform.

But both Avilés and Hollingsworth responded to the criticism with defiance.

“Of course Common Sense NYC, Inc. is spending nearly $20,000 attacking our people-powered campaign in District 38," Avilés told Bklyner. "After all, one of their top donors is the Trump-supporting billionaire developer Stephen Ross. Ross is one of the 25 richest people in NYC."

"The real-estate industry and NYC’s billionaires absolutely should recognize that I will fight them back. Our campaign is unequivocally against the interests of billionaires, because we're fighting for working people. I look forward to taking on men like Ross when I’m in office with my slatemates in DSA for the City.”

Hollingsworth described Common Sense NYC as “a PAC funded by one of the richest, greediest real-estate developers" and said the mailer is "a sign that we’re on the right side of the fight."

"Wealthy real-estate interests are scared because they know what's at stake if I get elected to the City Council: They won't be in my ear and I won’t be in their pocket," he continued. "I’ll be accountable to the people who call District 35 home, not a racist billionaire who wants to continue to line his pockets at the expense of communities of color."

Common Sense NYC had nicer things to say about four Brooklyn Council candidates running elsewhere in the borough.

In District 36, for example, which includes most of Bed-Stuy and northern Crown Heights, Common Sense NYC spent $12,950 on mailers praising candidate Henry Butler, a district manager for Brooklyn Community Board 3 and Democratic Party committeeman who has also taken taken donations from the real estate industry.

The mailer says Butler will provide "qualified leadership to bring practical solutions to our problems" and says he will support businesses, lower crime and fix programs for the homeless and mentally ill.

Other Brooklyn Council candidates to receive supportive mailers from the PAC include incumbent Council Member Farah Louis in East Flatbush's District 45; Ari Kagan, a candidate for the District 47 seat in southern Brooklyn; and Nikki Lucas, a candidate in East New York's District 42.

Independent expenditure groups are prohibited from coordinating with campaigns. Butler, Kagan and Lucas' campaigns declined to comment on the mailers.

A spokesperson for Louis' re-election campaign said only that she "is proud of her record passing legislation to improve remote learning, increase affordable housing and access to maternal healthcare, and delivering food and PPE throughout the pandemic."

Common Sense NYC previously played a role in the Queens Council District 24 special election earlier this year, when they sent mailers criticizing candidate Moumita Ahmed and others supporting the more moderate James Gennaro, who eventually won the seat.

In a statement to Bklyner, Jeff Leb, Common Sense NYC's treasurer and the managing partner of the firm Capitol Consulting NY, said his group sent the mailers because "we think the future of NYC literally hangs in the balance and such a small number of voters usually decide the governance of the City."

"People are concerned and want to raise awareness of these elections and the issues they’re about," he said. "A city-wide recovery is going to require qualified public officials who have a positive vision for New York’s future, and that’s what we’re focused on.”

Leb is also the treasurer for another real estate-funded independent expenditure group called Voters of NYC, which has sent out mailers in support of six candidates, including incumbent Council Member Darma Diaz, who is facing a competitive race in District 37, which covers portions of Bushwick and East New York.

Several other groups, including some unions and progresive organizations, have also launched PACs to influence the 2021 race.





