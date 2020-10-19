Ban On Single-Use Plastic Bags To Be Enforced Starting Today

New York State began to enforce the ban on plastic bags today after many delays, including a lawsuit.

The ban on single-use plastic bags went into effect on March 1 with the mission to reduce plastic waste and pollution by banning plastic carryout bags and placing fees on paper bags, encouraging city dwellers to bring reusable ones. In NYC, residents use more than 10 billion single-use carryout bags every year. It costs the City more than $12 million annually to dispose of these bags, the Department of Sanitation stated.

But not everyone was excited about the ban. Soon after the enforcement in March, a plastic bag manufacturer started a lawsuit, which the state fought to get the court to toss. That lawsuit was then rejected by the NY State Supreme Court, which issued a decision upholding the ban.

“New York’s bag ban has already improved New York’s health by cutting down on plastic pollution,” Kate Kurera, the Deputy Director of Environmental Advocates NY, said. “We look forward to the State beginning enforcement and stores complying with this important law.”

Don’t forget to bring your own reusable bags when you go grocery shopping!