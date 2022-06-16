Baby Bird, Taiwanese General Store, Traffic Calming, School Budgets, Lots of Real Estate

This newsletter is a little heavy on real estate and school news, and there's some good stuff in the food section. The city attacks mosquitoes, and southern Brooklyn will likely get a lot more pedestrian-friendly street corners. You get a chance to tell MTA what you think about your commute and the City hall whether you want mandatory composting.

There is a new baby Peregrine falcon and a new Taiwanese general store. More help for Ukrainian immigrants from the city. Babi Yar triangle has been renovated in Brighton Beach. Next week will be heavy on politics as we head into primaries but ahead of the long weekend observing Juneteenth, check out BKReader's exhaustive rundown of events in Brooklyn and beyond.