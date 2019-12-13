Articles of Impeachment Head For House Vote: Max Rose Signs On

Congressman Jerry Nadler (Brooklyn/Manhattan) who Chairs the House Judiciary Committee may be best known for the Articles of Impeachment that were approved this morning by the committee along partisan lines with 23 in favor and 17 against, and sent for a vote in the House, where they are widely expected to pass. What happens in the Senate is less clear.

Congressman Max Rose who represents Southern Brooklyn (and Staten Island) – a district bordering Nadler’s that narrowly flipped from Republican to Democrat in the last election – may have most at stake for supporting them come next election. Rose issued the following statement announcing his position on the Articles of Impeachment:

“Party and politics will never come before the country I bled to protect—and would unquestionably do so again. A President coercing a foreign government into targeting American citizens is not just another example of scorched earth politics, it serves as an invitation to the enemies of the United States to come after any citizen, so long as they disagree with the President. Embarking on an unprecedented effort to obstruct this inquiry doesn’t make the facts any less true. Therefore I will vote in support of the two Articles of Impeachment.

“I came to Washington to take on both parties and get things done. In the past year alone we passed legislation to finally build the East Shore Seawall, permanently fund the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, and enact sanctions on Chinese pharmaceutical companies for pumping fentanyl into our communities. We’ve also beat FEMA, the Port Authority, and secured much needed funding for transportation projects. Whether the Senate votes to remove the President or not, I will continue to focus on getting results for the people of Staten Island and South Brooklyn.”

Our other Congresspeople did not feel the need to explain their positions as thoroughly :

Voted YES to Impeach President Donald John Trump. Somber Moment. The Constitution is sacredly obligatory upon all. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) December 13, 2019

Obstruction. Abuse of power. Our founders saw a day when a President would try to be a king – and gave us a Constitutional remedy to defend our democracy. I thank my Judiciary committee colleagues for their work to pass these 2 #ArticlesofImpeachment at this solemn time. — Carolyn B. Maloney (@CarolynBMaloney) December 13, 2019

Yvette Clarke has said nothing so far publicly, but supported impeachment inquiry, as did Nydia Velazquez.