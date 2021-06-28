Another 17-Story Building Proposed for Atlantic Avenue, Near Franklin Ave. Shuttle, This Time in CB 3

The march of potential large development along broad Atlantic Avenue in Central Brooklyn continues, with Atlantic Brooklyn LLC, whose owners are not publicly known, proposing a 175-foot tall, 370-foot wide building on the avenue’s north side between Classon and Franklin avenues, in the southwest corner of Bedford-Stuyvesant.

A street-level view of the proposed 1045 Atlantic Avenue building, from the southwest, specifically the southeast corner of Classon and Atlantic avenues. Image from Environmental Assessment Statement.

If a rezoning is approved, 1045 Atlantic Avenue, which would nearly border the Franklin Avenue “S” shuttle train, would replace some low-rise commercial buildings, including a plumbing/heating supply store, an auto repair shop, and the site of the recently departed Diamond Reef bar. It would bring to market 426 apartments, 126 of them affordable, and would contain 152 below-ground parking spaces, a floor of retail, and a floor of office space, as well as a giant roof deck of 31,503 square feet.