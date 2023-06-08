Air Worst In Memory

As the sky turned a darker shade of brown yet, it's time to stay indoors and pull out those old KN95 masks (or the best available mask) to help you breathe a bit easier when outside, regardless of how good a shape you are in, NY State's health officials recommended yesterday.

The air quality has been the worst it has been in memory and will likely remain so through Friday since the wind is blowing the smoke right down to NYC from Canada, and rain is not expected till next week. If you want to look at the air quality yourself, check out www.airnow.gov. More announcements are expected from officials.