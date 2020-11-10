News

Affordable Housing Lottery Open: 34 Apartments in Prospect Heights

For 34 apartments at 834 Pacific Street.

The housing lottery is open now for 34 apartments at 834 Pacific Street, a six-story mixed-use development in Prospect Heights for those earning 130% of the area’s median income.

Applicants need to make between $65,143 – $183,300 depending on other conditions ( size of unit and size of household).

The developer is Happy Living Development, architect – Issac & Stern Architects, and the building is located next door to the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph. Plans call for  84 rental units ranging in size from studios to three bedrooms. To apply, click here.

