Adventures of Bailey the Dog, Crown Heights versus Clinton Hill, New Library, Mental Health, Food Tips, and more

New York passed stricter gun laws, the first Democratic gubernatorial debate was on Tuesday, and primaries are just a few weeks out. A dog from Brooklyn made headlines for his adventures escaping to New Jersey. A DSA-backed Assemblywoman is looking to get reelected in a district where its poorer residents want the DSA members to "put up, or shut up," a Councilwoman wants to make Open Streets safer and more this week.

Trying to get to the bottom of why there are so many seriously mentally ill people on the streets, ProPublica and THE CITY looked at the challenges parents with children who have serious mental illnesses face trying to get them treatment. In New York, more often than not, the system is designed so that they fail. Mental illness is linked to many of the crimes across the city recently, and the story is a heartbreaking read.