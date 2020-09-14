Adulticiding in South-Eastern Brooklyn

Parts of Bergen Beach, Canarsie, Flatlands, Georgetown, Mill Basin, Mill Island, and Paerdegat Basin will be sprayed down with pesticides to reduce the number of mosquitoes that may be carrying West Nile Virus.

Department of Health (DOH) will be spraying very low concentrations of DeltaGard® and/or Anvil® using trucks, escorted by NYPD vehicles, on

Thursday, September 17, between 8:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning, weather permitting. (In case of bad weather or equipment malfunctions, application will be delayed until Monday, September 21.)

Those sensitive to spray ingredients “may experience short-term eye or throat irritation, or a rash,” DOH informs and advises residents in the affected areas to stay indoors during the spraying, but that it is not necessary to shut down air conditioners. If you get exposed, wash skin and clothing with soap and water, and wash fruits and vegetables with water.

The exact area to be sprayed is bordered by Flatbush Avenue to the West; East 52nd Street, Foster Avenue to the North; Rockaway Parkway, Flatlands Avenue, East 102nd Street to the East; and Belt Parkway to the South. Fliers should be going up in the area this week.