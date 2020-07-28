A Shooting & Stabbing In Ten Hours

BROOKLYN – In a span of just ten hours, two neighbors were killed, one by gun, one by knife. If you think all we are doing is reporting crimes, please note that there have been 84 murders this year so far in Brooklyn, compared to last year’s 53, and there have been 297 shooting incidents with 362 shooting victims, compared to 156 shooting incidents with 176 shooting victims this time last year. We try to do our best to make a note of all homicides, and since May it has been a lot.

On Monday, July 27 at around 5:40 p.m., 22-year-old Zion Millette-Selby was shot in the chest and leg on Avenue D near Troy Avenue in East Flatbush (67th Precinct). He was taken to Brookdale Hospital and was pronounced dead.

Millete-Selby was visiting his grandmother who lived just a few blocks away from the murder. He leaves behind a young daughter and a newborn son, the Daily News reported. Back in May, Millete-Selby was arrested in Virginia, along with two other men, after counterfeit cash was allegedly discovered after a police pursuit. He was charged with fraud and counterfeit offenses.

As of last week, there have been seven murders this year so far in the 67th Precinct, which encompasses East Flatbush and Remsen Village. This time last year there were just three. This year so far, there have been 24 shooting incidents with 36 shooting victims, compared to 15 shooting incidents with 16 shooting victims for the same time period last year. The numbers have yet to be updated for this week.

On Tuesday, July 28 at around 3:15 a.m. a 37-year-old woman was stabbed on Pitkin Avenue near Osborn Street in Brownsville (73rd Precinct). Cops found her with multiple stab wounds to the body. She was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County and was pronounced dead. Her name has not yet been released.

As of last week, there have been 15 murders this year so far in the 73rd Precinct, which encompasses Brownsville and Ocean Hill. Last year, there were just seven. The numbers have yet to be updated for this week.