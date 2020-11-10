45-Year-Old Woman Fatally Shot In Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE – A 45-year-old woman was fatally shot this morning just before 5:45 a.m.

On Tuesday, November 10, cops responded to a 911 call of a woman shot on Chester Street near Livonia Avenue. When they arrived, they found a woman with gunshot wounds to the chest and groin. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital and was soon pronounced dead. Cops have not yet released her name.

Murders have more than doubled this year in the 73rd Precinct, going from 11 in 2019 to 24 in 2020 so far, according to NYPD data. The number of shooting incidents has nearly tripled, going from 30 in 2019 to 85 this year so far. As for the number of shooting victims, there were 48 last year and 105 in 2020. The numbers were last updated on November 1.

As of now, the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.