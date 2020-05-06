25-Year-Old Shot & Killed In Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS – A 25-year-old man was shot and killed outside his home last night.
On Tuesday, May 5 at around 10:30 p.m., 25-year-old Oshea Barnes was shot in the chest on Bergen Street near New York Avenue. Barnes was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County and was soon pronounced dead.
As of today, there have been no arrests made and the investigation is ongoing. Cops are apparently looking for two suspects involved in the shooting, the Daily News reported.
