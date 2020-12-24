24-Year-Old Stabbed To Death

A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death last night. The suspect is nowhere to be found.

On Wednesday, December 23, at around 7:55 p.m., cops responded to a 911 of a man stabbed near the corner of Coney Island Avenue and Turner Place. When they arrived, they found 24-year-old Nichols Tyler with stab wounds to the abdomen. He was taken to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and was pronounced dead.

As of now, there have been no arrests made and the investigation is ongoing.