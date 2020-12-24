24-Year-Old Stabbed To Death

A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death last night. The suspect is nowhere to be found.
On Wednesday, December 23, at around 7:55 p.m., cops responded to a 911 of a man stabbed near the corner of Coney Island Avenue and Turner Place. When they arrived, they found 24-year-old Nichols Tyler with stab wounds to the abdomen. He was taken to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and was pronounced dead.
As of now, there have been no arrests made and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
