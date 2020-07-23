22-Year-Old Man Shot Dead In Crown Heights Yesterday, Murder up 50% in 77 Precinct

CROWN HEIGHTS – A 22-year-old man was shot and killed yesterday a few inches away from his home. As of now, the suspect is on the loose.

On Wednesday, July 22 at around 5:55 p.m., cops found 22-year-old Armani Hamilton on Pacific Street near Buffalo Avenue with two gunshot wounds to the torso. He was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County and was soon pronounced dead.

Hamilton, who was a pizza deliverer, had just stepped out of his home to go and buy some cups and ice for his family, his grandmother told the Daily News.

Murders are up 50% in the 77 Precinct, with 9 persons killed so far this year.

Shootings and shooting-related deaths have almost doubled so far this year compared to the same time period last year, police data shows. In 2019, from January to now, there were 15 shooting incidents, resulting in 16 deaths in the 77th Precinct, which encompasses Crown Heights and Prospect Heights. This year, there have been 28 shooting incidents, resulting in 31 deaths. The numbers have yet to be updated for this week.

More specifically, in a 28-day period ending on July 19, there were 11 shooting incidents, resulting in 13 deaths this year. This time last year, there was just one.

As of now, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.