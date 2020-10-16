19-Year-Old Shot & Killed While Driving In Canarsie

CANARSIE – A 19-year-old boy was shot and killed as he was driving his car two weeks ago just two-minutes from his home, in a neighborhood where shootings have more than quadrupled since last year.

On Saturday, October 3 just seven minutes after 1:00 p.m., Dashalique Rameau was driving a black 2007 BMW 330i convertible northbound on East 103 Street, between Flatlands Avenue Glenwood Road. While driving, he was shot at and struck in the head through the rear window of his car by an unknown person. According to the NYPD, the car continued going northbound at a high speed until hitting an unoccupied maroon 2014 Nissan Maxima that was parked on the west side of East 103 Street, near the SW corner of Glenwood Road and East 103 Street.

When cops arrived at the scene, Rameau was unconscious and unresponsive with severe head trauma, sitting in the driver’s seat of the car. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital and died from his injuries.

Shooting incidents in the 68th Precinct, which encompasses Canarsie, have more than quadrupled compared to last year. In 2019, there were seven. This year, there have been 31. The number of shooting victims has also more than quadrupled. Last year, there were 9 shooting victims. This year, there have been 38.

As of today, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.