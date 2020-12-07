18-Year-Old Stabbed To Death Over The Weekend

MADISON – An 18-year-old boy was stabbed to death over the weekend. The suspect is nowhere to be found.

On Sunday, December 6 at around 5:30 p.m., cops responded to a 911 call of a person stabbed on East 21st Street between Avenue P and Quentin Road. When they arrived, they found 18-year-old Jaba Adamia with a stab wound to the torso. He was taken to New York Community Hospital where he died.

As of today, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.