18-Year-Old Stabbed To Death Over The Weekend

MADISON – An 18-year-old boy was stabbed to death over the weekend. The suspect is nowhere to be found.
On Sunday, December 6 at around 5:30 p.m., cops responded to a 911 call of a person stabbed on East 21st Street between Avenue P and Quentin Road. When they arrived, they found 18-year-old Jaba Adamia with a stab wound to the torso. He was taken to New York Community Hospital where he died.
As of today, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
