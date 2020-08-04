Data Check: Recent COVID-19 Infection Rates Vary Widely By Neighborhood

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Chancellor of Education Richard Carranza recently remarked how the city is at 1-2% infection rate citywide, and how that number is going to be used to determine the reopening of the city’s public schools – currently set to open if infection rate remains below 3% citywide.

Well, NYC is a big city and a very segregated city, and while elementary school children tend to stay in their neighborhoods, middle and high-schoolers travel significant distances across neighborhoods, so I was interested to see how well we are doing on the neighborhood level in containing the virus. The city shares this data in aggregate, cumulative numbers, which are really not telling you much about what is happening week to week or month to month as people catch the virus, get tested, get well or die.

For example, many neighborhoods were reporting infection rates among those tested in July (as reported by the city for 7/1-7/31 on August 4) above or close to the 3% threshold, and they seem to overlap well with areas that were hardest hit by the pandemic in the first place:

In Brooklyn, Sunset Park was most impacted in July – 3.79% of those who took a test tested positive – triggering a city response and deployment of rapid testing in the community.

“The Test & Trace Corps works closely with the Health Department to identify these locations. The criteria is high positivity and low testing rates relative to the surrounding areas and city,” Karla Griffith, spokesperson for the Health + Hospitals informed us via email when asked to elaborate on what triggers increased testing.

In July, despite extensive outreach and a capacity of 50,000 tests a day, according to the Mayor, the number tested was just over 400,000 or about 14,000 a day on average. There were only two days where over 36,000 people got tested across the city, and the numbers have gone down since mid-July.

This can be at least partly explained by people getting tested post-George Floyd Protests in late May and June, and the length of time some of the results take to get back, as commercial labs got overwhelmed with cases rising in the rest of the country, with some individuals waiting for weeks to get results:

The New York Times reported on July 24 that the median wait time was about 9 days for results, which compromises the city’s ability to effectively trace the contacts of those testing positive, who have been exposed and may unwittingly be transmitting the virus if they had been infected themselves. According to the data from the city’s H+H Test and Trace about one in four of the contacts traced tests positive.