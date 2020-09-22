BREAKING: Cases Triple In Ocean Parkway Cluster, Williamsburg, City Worries About Increase Community Transmission

We just received an email from the NYC Department of Health informing that there are several areas in Brooklyn and Queens that “are cause for significant concern” for the city when it comes to COVID infection rates.

The neighborhoods of concern are Williamsburg (2% infection rate), Kew Gardens (2.24%), Edgemere-Far Rockaway (3.69%) and a section of Brooklyn including Midwood, Borough Park and Bensonhurst (4.71%) which the city is referring to as the Ocean Parkway Cluster.

Looking at data between the week ending 8/1/2020 to the week ending 9/19/2020, the number of cases in

3 of 4 areas have tripled in that time (Ocean Parkway, Far Rockaway, and Williamsburg)

in that time (Ocean Parkway, Far Rockaway, and Williamsburg) 1 of 4 has doubled in that time period (Kew Gardens)

This increase has led to the four areas above making up 20% of all cases citywide as of 9/19/20.

The city worries that “these increases could potentially evolve into more widespread community transmission and spread to other neighborhoods unless action is taken. We are monitoring the situation for the need to take further steps in these areas.”

More information will be forthcoming, but the Department f Health is urging residents to comply with restrictions in place to fight COVID-19: